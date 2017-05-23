Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the Philippines needs modern arms to fight Islamic State and that he expected Russian support.

Duterte also said he had to halt his visit to Moscow and return home as there was still fighting with ISIS's militants there.

Putin said he hoped the conflict in the Philippines would be resolved "with minimum losses". He also said there were the prospects for economic and military cooperation between Moscow and Manila.

