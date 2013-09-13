FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grenade blast in Rwandan capital kills one: police
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

Grenade blast in Rwandan capital kills one: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI (Reuters) - One person was killed and 14 wounded in a grenade blast in a market in the Rwandan capital on Friday, police said, the latest in string of such attacks over the past few years.

There was a series of similar incidents in 2010 and at least three blasts last year. This was the third such incident in Kigali this year.

Police said in statement published on their Twitter feed that three people had been detained in connection with the blast in Kicukiro market.

It did not give further details, and police officers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The motive for the attacks is not clear. Rwanda starts voting in its parliamentary election on Monday. The ruling party is expected to sweep to victory again, in a nation where there is little space for dissent.

In the last such attack in the land-locked east African nation in July, two people were killed and 32 others wounded.

Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.