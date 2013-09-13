Grenade blast in Rwandan capital kills one: police

KIGALI (Reuters) - One person was killed and 14 wounded in a grenade blast in a market in the Rwandan capital on Friday, police said, the latest in string of such attacks over the past few years.

There was a series of similar incidents in 2010 and at least three blasts last year. This was the third such incident in Kigali this year.

Police said in statement published on their Twitter feed that three people had been detained in connection with the blast in Kicukiro market.

It did not give further details, and police officers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The motive for the attacks is not clear. Rwanda starts voting in its parliamentary election on Monday. The ruling party is expected to sweep to victory again, in a nation where there is little space for dissent.

In the last such attack in the land-locked east African nation in July, two people were killed and 32 others wounded.