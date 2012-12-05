FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aid cuts may dent economic growth: Rwanda finance minister
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2012 / 2:54 PM / in 5 years

Aid cuts may dent economic growth: Rwanda finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda may have to cut its 2013 economic growth forecast if $240 million in international aid remains delayed or suspended, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

“If all the $240 million was withheld ... we might revise that projection down from 7.6 percent to 6 percent growth,” Finance Minister John Rwangombwa told a conference in Kigali.

Major donors have withheld aid to the east African country over allegations it is supporting rebels in neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reporting by Jenny Clover in Kigali; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.