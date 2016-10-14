FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nations may agree different timelines to phase out HFC greenhouse gases: U.S. official
October 14, 2016

Nations may agree different timelines to phase out HFC greenhouse gases: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Countries may sign up to different deadlines for phasing out greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners, a U.S. official said on Friday during a summit in Rwanda of some 150 nations meeting to strike an environmental pact.

Jennifer Haverkamp, the U.S. Special Representative for Environment and Water Resources, told Reuters that countries may agree separate timelines for phasing out factory-made hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases, which can be 10,000 times more powerful than carbon dioxide as greenhouse gases.

"It’s quite possible that there will be a couple of different groups that countries can slot into, depending on what level of ambition they are able to take on," she said.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Mark Heinrich

