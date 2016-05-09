Landslides kill dozens, destroy buildings across Rwanda

KIGALI (Reuters) - Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 49 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings in Rwanda over the weekend, the government said.

Downpours brought down 500 homes, damaged infrastructure and injured another 26 people from Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials added.

Countries across East Africa have reported much heavier rainy seasons this year, many of them blaming the el Nino weather phenomenon.

A residential bulding collapsed in Kenya’s capital on April 29 after days of flooding, killing 49 people.