FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwandan police kill suspected Islamic State recruiter
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 4:09 PM / 2 years ago

Rwandan police kill suspected Islamic State recruiter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIGALI (Reuters) - A Rwandan man who had been accused of recruiting for the Islamic State was shot and killed in the capital Kigali while attempting to escape police custody, police said in a statement on Monday.

Muhammad Mugemangango, a deputy imam at Kimironko Mosque in Kigali, was under investigations for encouraging Rwandan youth to join the Islamic State, which is fighting in Iraq and Syria. No charges had been brought.

“He jumped off the vehicle, whereupon he was shot so he (would not) escape but died in the process,” police said in a statement about the Sunday evening incident.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Most Rwandans are Christian. Muslims account for about 2.5 percent of population.

After news of Mugemangango’s death broke, the country’s main Muslim association, Rwanda Muslims, said it planned to circulate messages condemning radicalization to all of Rwanda’s mosques.

The group said it was aware that five Rwandan Muslims had gone missing after traveling to the south of the country to preach to university students. It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the two cases.

A representative of Mugemangango could not immediately be reached for comment.

Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Edith Honan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.