AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Bosco Ntaganda, the Congolese warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, left Rwanda on Friday and is on his way to The Hague, the court said on Friday.

The court said in a statement it would soon set a date for his first appearance in court to confirm his identity. Ntaganda surrendered himself voluntarily to the U.S. Embassy in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Monday.