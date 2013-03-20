Rwanda tells U.S. will not hinder Ntaganda ICC transfer

KIGALI (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday that the Rwandan government had offered “appropriate assurances” that they would not interfere in the process of transferring wanted Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda to a war crimes tribunal.

“The next 48 hours or so will be critical ... So far we’ve had no indication of any negative reactions to his being in our embassy or to his desire to move to The Hague,” senior U.S. official Johnnie Carson said, adding practicalities for moving him to the International Criminal Court were being worked out.