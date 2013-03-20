FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda tells U.S. will not hinder Ntaganda ICC transfer
March 20, 2013 / 2:59 PM / in 5 years

Rwanda tells U.S. will not hinder Ntaganda ICC transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fugitive Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda attends rebel commander Sultani Makenga's wedding in Goma December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Paul Harera

KIGALI (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday that the Rwandan government had offered “appropriate assurances” that they would not interfere in the process of transferring wanted Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda to a war crimes tribunal.

“The next 48 hours or so will be critical ... So far we’ve had no indication of any negative reactions to his being in our embassy or to his desire to move to The Hague,” senior U.S. official Johnnie Carson said, adding practicalities for moving him to the International Criminal Court were being worked out.

Reporting by Jenny Clover; Writing by Edmund Blair and Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams

