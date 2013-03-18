FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms Bosco Ntaganda turned himself in at U.S. Embassy in Kigali
March 18, 2013 / 6:03 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. confirms Bosco Ntaganda turned himself in at U.S. Embassy in Kigali

Indicted war criminal Bosco Ntaganda poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday that Rwandan-born former Congolese General Bosco Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes in Congo, has given himself up at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali.

“I can confirm that this morning Bosco Ntaganda, and ICC indictee and leader of one of the M23 factions, walked into U.S. Embassy Kigali,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters. “He specifically asked to be transferred to the ICC in the Hague. We are currently consulting with a number of governments, including the Rwandan government, in order to facilitate his request.”

