FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE in advanced talks to sell Berlinwasser stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

RWE in advanced talks to sell Berlinwasser stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany’s No.2 utility, is in advanced talks to sell its minority stake in water utility Berlinwasser Holding, which it is trying to divest as part of its multi-billion euro disposal program.

“We are in good talks. Talks are at an advanced stage,” said an RWE spokeswoman, declining to give further information.

German mass-circulation paper Bild reported on Monday, citing no sources, that RWE was selling its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser to the state of Berlin for 618 million euros ($806 million).

French utility Veolia (VIE.PA) also holds 24.95 percent, while the state of Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent.

RWE said last year it aimed to sell the stake to the city of Berlin and a spokesman for the Berlin senate at the time said RWE put a price tag of more than 800 million euros on the stake.

The company is aiming to sell assets of up to 7 billion euros, including parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit, Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas and selected plant capacities.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.