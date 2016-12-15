German court dismisses claims by Peruvian farmer against RWE

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - A regional court in Germany on Thursday dismissed damage claims brought against RWE by a Peruvian farmer, in which he accused the German utility of emitting carbon dioxide and helping raise global temperatures.

Saul Lliuya, who is supported by environmental organization Germanwatch, is seeking 17,000 euros ($17,816) from RWE, saying rising temperature might cause a glacial lake, located close to the Peruvian town of Huaraz, to run over and damage his house.

He argues that RWE, which is among Europe's top polluters due to its large number of coal-fired power plants, should bear some of the resulting costs, in proportion to its share of global emissions.

The regional court in the city of Essen, where RWE is based, said there were countless emitters of carbon dioxide worldwide and any risks from potential flooding as a result of the melting of glacial ice could not stem solely from RWE.

Lliuya can appeal against the decision with the higher regional court in Hamm.