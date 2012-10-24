RWE, DEWA form consultancy joint venture in Dubai

The headquarters of German power supplier RWE are pictured in the German town of Essen March 6, 2012. REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany’s No.2 utility, and state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAT.UL have established a joint venture in Dubai to offer consultancy services in the region.

“The joint venture plans to offer comprehensive energy consulting services not only to energy suppliers and major industrial enterprises in the region, but also to government authorities, private investors and developers,” said Michael Fuebi, chief executive of RWE Technology.