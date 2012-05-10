RWE's first-quarter gas losses offset by exploration unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany’s No.2 utility, posted first-quarter profits that were in line with expectations, as losses from high gas purchasing prices and falling margins in generation were offset by higher profits at its oil and gas exploration unit.

The company on Thursday said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 3.1 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in the first quarter, down 9 percent compared with the year-earlier figure.

That was in line with the 3.11 billion euro average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Recurrent net profit reached 1.3 billion euros, also in line with the 1.33 billion average analyst forecast.

The company’s trading and gas midstream business recorded an operating loss of 220 million euros in the first quarter, pointing to gas contracts that force the company to buy gas at higher prices than it can charge customers.

“We are conducting price reviews with our gas suppliers and have already received compensatory payments for some contracts, the last one of which was in April,” RWE said.

“Our earnings would improve considerably if we obtained further positive results from our price reviews.”

RWE in March warned investors to expect 2012 losses on gas trading to significantly exceed last year’s 800 million euro hit, due to the rising cost of long-term gas supplies from Russia and Norway.

Like many European peers, RWE has been hurt by continued exposure to gas supplies from Russia indexed to sky-high crude oil prices while European spot gas prices are much lower so RWE has to sell at a loss to retain customers.

Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is in talks with many counterparties about discounts, including RWE, and recently awarded Italy’s Eni (ENI.MI) better terms.

RWE’s oil and gas exploration unit DEA, in turn, achieved an operating profit of 241 million euros in the first quarter, up 37 percent. ($1 = 0.7733 euros)