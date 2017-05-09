FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RWE sees no reason to sell Innogy stake at the moment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 9, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 3 months ago

RWE sees no reason to sell Innogy stake at the moment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of RWE is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) is under no pressure to sell stakes in its networks, retail and renewables unit Innogy (IGY.DE), Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said, but added it could make sense to diversify its financial portfolio in the long-term.

"There is no reason to change the level of our holding because we do not have a need for capital," Schmitz told journalists late on Monday in remarks embargoed for Tuesday, adding any sale of Innogy stakes would require investing in a better asset.

In the long term, however, Schmitz said that RWE, which holds 76.8 percent in Innogy following last year's listing, could diversify its financial portfolio.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.