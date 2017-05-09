RWE sees no reason to sell Innogy stake at the moment

The logo of RWE is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) is under no pressure to sell stakes in its networks, retail and renewables unit Innogy (IGY.DE), Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said, but added it could make sense to diversify its financial portfolio in the long-term.

"There is no reason to change the level of our holding because we do not have a need for capital," Schmitz told journalists late on Monday in remarks embargoed for Tuesday, adding any sale of Innogy stakes would require investing in a better asset.

In the long term, however, Schmitz said that RWE, which holds 76.8 percent in Innogy following last year's listing, could diversify its financial portfolio.