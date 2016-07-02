RWE, Qatargas sign 7.5 year deal for LNG deliveries to Europe

A fuel station for e-cars of German power supplier RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is pictured in Berlin, March 14, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) has signed a seven and a half year deal with Qatargas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries into Europe, the German utility said on Saturday.

Under the deal, financial details of which were not given, Qatargas will deliver up to 1.1 million tonnes of LNG a year to RWE Supply & Trading (RWEST).

"This agreement enhances the diversity of RWE's European gas portfolio," Andree Stracke, Chief Commercial Officer at RWEST, said in a statement.