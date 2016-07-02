FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE, Qatargas sign 7.5 year deal for LNG deliveries to Europe
July 2, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

RWE, Qatargas sign 7.5 year deal for LNG deliveries to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A fuel station for e-cars of German power supplier RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is pictured in Berlin, March 14, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) has signed a seven and a half year deal with Qatargas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries into Europe, the German utility said on Saturday.

Under the deal, financial details of which were not given, Qatargas will deliver up to 1.1 million tonnes of LNG a year to RWE Supply & Trading (RWEST).

"This agreement enhances the diversity of RWE's European gas portfolio," Andree Stracke, Chief Commercial Officer at RWEST, said in a statement.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
