FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany’s No.2 utility, cannot rule out further job cuts after 2016, board member Uwe Tigges told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.

The company earlier said it would cut about 6,750 jobs in the 2014-2016 period, bringing its total planned job cuts since 2011 to about 13,000, around 18 percent of its then workforce.