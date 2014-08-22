FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany approves RWE unit sale amid Russia tensions
August 22, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Germany approves RWE unit sale amid Russia tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has approved the sale of utility RWE’s (RWEG.DE) oil and gas unit DEA to Letter One, a spokesman for the group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said on Friday.

“We have confirmation of the approval,” the spokesman for the Luxemburg-based group told Reuters.

Earlier, sources had told Reuters that the German government would approve the sale despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
