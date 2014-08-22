Germany approves RWE unit sale amid Russia tensions

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has approved the sale of utility RWE’s (RWEG.DE) oil and gas unit DEA to Letter One, a spokesman for the group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said on Friday.

“We have confirmation of the approval,” the spokesman for the Luxemburg-based group told Reuters.

Earlier, sources had told Reuters that the German government would approve the sale despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.