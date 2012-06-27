Prospects for RWE utility stake sales differ

BERLIN (Reuters) - RWE AG (RWEG.DE), Germany’s second-biggest utility, is finding the sale of its share in Hesse state utility Suewag “tough” while another sale of a stake in Koblenz utility Kevag is “on a good course”, board member Rolf-Martin Schmitz told reporters on Wednesday.

Price ideas of would-be buyers of a stake of 57.5 percent of Kevag were too low but RWE was in no hurry, he said.

Some 77.6 percent of Suewag are also on the block as part of RWE’s divestment programme of up to 11 billion euros through 2013 announced last year. Schmitz made no further comment on Suewag.

A related project, selling 19 percent of Saarbruecken utility VSE, has been concluded, with five municipal shareholders taking the asset.

Schmitz also said RWE was aiming to pull together renewable capacity pledges worth 1,000 megawatts (MW) this year as a means of using RWE’s marketing reach.

He clarified that a media report saying the utility was aiming to build up the capacity itself, which is equivalent to one huge fossil-fuels power stations, was not correct. “We’ll collect the power and market it,” he said.

Revenue would be shared with the proprietors of the power generation units on a 50/50 percent basis, he said.

RWE, which last week said it is abandoning plans to build new nuclear power plants as it sheds assets and taps new areas of growth, would also go slow on conventional power asset projects such as a brown coal fired plant at Niederaussem, he said.

RWE is nevertheless ready to resurrect the plans, which involve the replacement of four old power units there with a new 1,100 MW unit worth 1.5 billion euros, should market conditions change.

In any case, a permit would take until 2014 to be obtained and a final investment decision would not take place before 2015/2016, Schmitz said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)