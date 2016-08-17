RWE offers higher pay in talks with German IG BCE union: paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's second biggest utility, has offered to increase workers' pay in talks with the IG BCE chemical workers and miners union, Rheinische Post reported on Wednesday, citing a union memo to staff.

RWE's wage contract proposal includes a 1 percent rise in annual pay on Jan. 1, 2017 and again on Jan. 1, 2018 and would cover 24 months, the daily newspaper said, noting talks with the IG BCE will resume on Friday.

Workers at company divisions not offering early retirement would receive a one-off payment of 1,000 euros ($1,127.60) next year as part of the proposal that would exclude staff at subsidiaries RWE Generation SE and RWE Power AG.

RWE, which has been hit by a downturn in electricity demand and prices, has abandoned its push for "drastic cost savings" and instead tabled the new wage offer, IG BCE said in the memo according to Rheinische Post.

The proposed wage increase would be in line with a preliminary deal affecting around 25,000 workers in Germany that RWE reached on Tuesday with the Ver.di services sector union.