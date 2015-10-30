FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Screenwriter Ryan Murphy honored at amfAR gala
October 30, 2015

Screenwriter Ryan Murphy honored at amfAR gala

LOS ANGELES - Screenwriter Ryan Murphy, known for television shows such as “Glee” and “American Horror Story” was honored at amfAR’s star-studded Inspiration Gala on Thursday in recognition of his contributions to the fight against AIDS.

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts presented Murphy with an amfAR Award of Inspiration at the event, which raised $3.1 million for the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Pop singer Lady Gaga performed on the night, which also included an auction offering a Timothy White photograph of Elizabeth Taylor as well as a walk-on role in “American Horror Story: Hotel” among the prizes for sale.

Other guests at the gala included Gwyneth Paltrow, who hosted the benefit, Sharon Stone and “Glee” actress Lea Michele.

