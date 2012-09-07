FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair plane disinfected after insect bite complaints
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 7, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Ryanair plane disinfected after insect bite complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said it took a plane out of service at the request of Italian health authorities after passengers complained of insect bites, and had it disinfected before being returned to service.

Ryanair said on Friday two passengers who traveled from Billund, Denmark to Ciampino, Italy, had made a complaint while waiting in the terminal to collect baggage.

“As the source of these alleged insect bites was unknown, Ryanair was happy to disinfect the aircraft overnight before returning it to service on Friday September 7,” it said.

News agency Ansa and several Italian news outlets reported that medics diagnosed tick bites, prompting airport authorities to call pest control.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.