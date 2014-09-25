FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Ryanair sees annual profit at top end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryanair planes are seen parked at Girona airport, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.I) on Thursday said it expected full-year net profit to be towards the upper end of its current guidance of between 620 million euros and 650 million euros ($788-826 million) due to higher passenger numbers.

Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary told the company’s annual general meeting that the airline now expected a total of 87 million passengers this year, up from an earlier forecast of 86 million due to what he described as record forward bookings.

However O‘Leary warned that management was “cautious” about the new profit forecast, saying it was heavily dependent on yields - average revenue per mile per passenger - in the second half of the company’s financial year, which runs to the end of March.

The Dublin-based airline is due to announce its first-half earnings on Nov. 3.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sarah Young and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
