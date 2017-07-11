CEO of pension fund manager PGGM heads to Dutch central bank
AMSTERDAM The outgoing CEO of Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, Else Bos, will take up a key position at the Dutch central bank next year, leading oversight of insurers and pension funds.
KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Tuesday that Ukraine wants to resume talks with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair after it cancelled plans to fly to Kiev for the first time over alleged protectionism in negotiations.
Groysman said he had held a special meeting with the heads of the infrastructure ministry and main Kiev airport following Ryanair's decision.
"We decided to resume the negotiation process with Ryanair," Groysman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
AMSTERDAM The outgoing CEO of Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, Else Bos, will take up a key position at the Dutch central bank next year, leading oversight of insurers and pension funds.
Before meeting a Russian lawyer who he thought had material damaging to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that it was part of a Russian government bid to aid his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported. Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the paper said publicist Rob Goldstone indicated in the message to U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. Trump Jr did no