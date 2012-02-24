Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg lend voices to "Turbo"

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Snoop Dogg and Samuel L. Jackson will lend their vocal talents to DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming “Turbo.”

Though set in the world of racing, the film centers on a group of cuddly critters who take the wheel -- not the cars themselves as does a certain animated franchise from rival Pixar.

“Turbo” tells the story of a snail who dreams of being a racetrack star like his hero, five-time Indianapolis 500 champ Guy Gagne. He’s able to realize that ambition after a freak accident grants him incredible speed.

The movie marks Reynolds’ second collaboration with DWA. He also will lend his voice to its upcoming caveman family film, “The Croods.”

Among the other actors providing voices for the film are Michael Pena, Richard Jenkins, Maya Rudolph, Ken Jeong, Luis Guzman, Michelle Rodriguez and Bill Hader.

“Turbo” is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 19, 2013.

David Soren (“Merry Madagascar”) is set to direct the film based on his own original concept.

Soren is co-writing the script with Robert Siegel (“The Wrestler”) and Darren Lemke (“Shrek Forever After”). Lisa Stewart (“Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Almost Famous”) is producing with Susan Rogers serving as co-producer.