FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryder posts higher profit, raises 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Ryder posts higher profit, raises 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc (R.N) reported a higher quarterly profit slightly above forecasts, reflecting a takeover in the Fleet Management Solutions business, stronger used vehicle sales and growth in its commercial rental business.

Ryder also slightly raised its full-year earnings per share outlook to between $4.02 and $4.12 from a prior range of $4.00 to $4.10, up from $3.49 in 2011.

The company’s shares rose 0.7 percent to $48.70 in early trading.

The Miami-based company said on Tuesday that first-quarter net income had risen to $34.3 million from $25.1 million.

Net earnings per share rose to 67 cents from 48 cents.

Excluding items, earnings were 59 cents a share, a penny above the analysts’ average estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.54 billion, above the $1.48 billion forecast by analysts.

Reporting By Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.