Ryder cuts second-quarter forecast

(Reuters) - Trucking and logistics company Ryder Systems Inc (R.N) cut its quarterly earnings forecast citing lower demand for its commercial rental services.
The company said it now expects second-quarter earnings of 90 cents to 95 cents per share, down from its earlier view of $1.07 to $1.12 per share.
It also expects to implement cost reduction initiatives.
Its shares fell 8 percent to $37.49 in after-market trading from its Thursday close of $40.75.
