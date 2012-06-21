FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryder cuts second-quarter forecast
June 21, 2012

Ryder cuts second-quarter forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trucking and logistics company Ryder Systems Inc (R.N) cut its quarterly earnings forecast citing lower demand for its commercial rental services.

The company said it now expects second-quarter earnings of 90 cents to 95 cents per share, down from its earlier view of $1.07 to $1.12 per share.

It also expects to implement cost reduction initiatives.

Its shares fell 8 percent to $37.49 in after-market trading from its Thursday close of $40.75.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
