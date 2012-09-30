Timeline of last day at Ryder Cup

MEDINAH, Illinois (Reuters) - Timeline of how Europe beat the United States to win the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on Sunday:

1103 local (U.S. 10 Europe 6): Englishman Luke Donald gets the singles matches underway when he tees off first in the opening match against Bubba Watson.

1115 (U.S. 10 Europe 6): Rory McIlroy arrives at the course just 10 minutes before his tee time after hitching a lift in a police car.

1422 (U.S. 10 Europe 7): Bubba Watson concedes defeat in his match to Donald on the 17th green, the Englishman winning 2&1 and the Europeans are off to a good start.

1510 (U.S. 10 Europe 8): Scotland’s Paul Lawrie, playing in his first Ryder Cup since 1999, birdies the 15th hole to seal a 5&3 win over Brandt Snedeker.

1517 (U.S. 10 Europe 9): Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who almost missed his tee time after a mix-up over when he was supposed to start, hands rookie Keegan Bradley his first defeat with a 2&1 win.

1528 (U.S. 10 Europe 10): Englishmen Ian Poulter wins the final two holes of his match with U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson to come from behind and complete a 2-up victory. Suddenly the scores are all tied up.

1539 (U.S. 11 Europe 10: After conceding the first four singles matches, the Americans finally get their first point of the day when big-hitting Dustin Johnson clinches a 3&2 win over Nicolas Colsaerts when the Belgian rookie bogeys the 16th.

1539 (U.S. 11 Europe 11): The Europeans tie it up again when Justin Rose drains a long birdie putt on the 17th then makes another birdie in the last to come from behind and beat Phil Mickelson 1-up.

1603 (U.S. 12 Europe 11): Former Masters champion Zach Johnson led his match with Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell from start to finish before sealing a 2-up win on the 17th. The Americans are back in front.

1628 (U.S. 12 Europe 12): England’s Lee Westwood taps in for par on the 16th to wrap up a 3&2 win over Matt Kuchar.

1630 (U.S. 12 Europe 13): Europe takes the lead for the first time in the three days when Jim Furyk bogeys the last two holes to hand Spain’s Sergio Garcia a 1-up win.

1644 (U.S. 13 Europe 13): The scores are level again after American Jason Dufner pars the final hole to finish off a 2-up win over Sweden’s Peter Hanson.

1713 (U.S. 13 Europe 14): Germany’s Martin Kaymer ensures Europe retain the Cup they won in Wales two years ago when he sinks a five-foot putt on the last hole to defeat Steve Stricker 1-up, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.

1726 (U.S. 14 Europe 14): Tiger Woods misses a short putt that would have won him his match with Italian Francesco Molinari and tied the scores at 14-14. Instead the pair halve the match and Europe win 14.5 - 13.5.