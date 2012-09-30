FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timeline of last day at Ryder Cup
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 30, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Timeline of last day at Ryder Cup

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEDINAH, Illinois (Reuters) - Timeline of how Europe beat the United States to win the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on Sunday:

1103 local (U.S. 10 Europe 6): Englishman Luke Donald gets the singles matches underway when he tees off first in the opening match against Bubba Watson.

1115 (U.S. 10 Europe 6): Rory McIlroy arrives at the course just 10 minutes before his tee time after hitching a lift in a police car.

1422 (U.S. 10 Europe 7): Bubba Watson concedes defeat in his match to Donald on the 17th green, the Englishman winning 2&1 and the Europeans are off to a good start.

1510 (U.S. 10 Europe 8): Scotland’s Paul Lawrie, playing in his first Ryder Cup since 1999, birdies the 15th hole to seal a 5&3 win over Brandt Snedeker.

1517 (U.S. 10 Europe 9): Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who almost missed his tee time after a mix-up over when he was supposed to start, hands rookie Keegan Bradley his first defeat with a 2&1 win.

1528 (U.S. 10 Europe 10): Englishmen Ian Poulter wins the final two holes of his match with U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson to come from behind and complete a 2-up victory. Suddenly the scores are all tied up.

1539 (U.S. 11 Europe 10: After conceding the first four singles matches, the Americans finally get their first point of the day when big-hitting Dustin Johnson clinches a 3&2 win over Nicolas Colsaerts when the Belgian rookie bogeys the 16th.

1539 (U.S. 11 Europe 11): The Europeans tie it up again when Justin Rose drains a long birdie putt on the 17th then makes another birdie in the last to come from behind and beat Phil Mickelson 1-up.

1603 (U.S. 12 Europe 11): Former Masters champion Zach Johnson led his match with Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell from start to finish before sealing a 2-up win on the 17th. The Americans are back in front.

1628 (U.S. 12 Europe 12): England’s Lee Westwood taps in for par on the 16th to wrap up a 3&2 win over Matt Kuchar.

1630 (U.S. 12 Europe 13): Europe takes the lead for the first time in the three days when Jim Furyk bogeys the last two holes to hand Spain’s Sergio Garcia a 1-up win.

1644 (U.S. 13 Europe 13): The scores are level again after American Jason Dufner pars the final hole to finish off a 2-up win over Sweden’s Peter Hanson.

1713 (U.S. 13 Europe 14): Germany’s Martin Kaymer ensures Europe retain the Cup they won in Wales two years ago when he sinks a five-foot putt on the last hole to defeat Steve Stricker 1-up, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.

1726 (U.S. 14 Europe 14): Tiger Woods misses a short putt that would have won him his match with Italian Francesco Molinari and tied the scores at 14-14. Instead the pair halve the match and Europe win 14.5 - 13.5. (Editing by Ian Ransom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.