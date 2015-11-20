Greek banks recapitalization won't provide large cushion: S&P

Athens (Reuters) - The planned recapitalization of Greece’s four largest banks is not likely to provide a significant cushion for potential further asset deterioration, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Friday saying that.

In a report S&P said the capital being raised by the banks - National, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha - will only be enough to absorb the losses that they are expected to post over the next 12 to 18 months.

The banks must plug a capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros uncovered by a European Central Bank review last month under an adverse scenario. Based on the baseline scenario the capital gap was 4.4 billion euros.

S&P estimated that the four banks will need between 2-4 billion in additional provisions on top of ECB’s baseline scenario to adequately cover non-performing assets.

As a result the agency is not expecting to raise its “D” rating on those banks while current deposit access restrictions remain in place.