a year ago
Saudi Sabic says chemicals project in china to cost $3-4 billion: TV
September 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Saudi Sabic says chemicals project in china to cost $3-4 billion: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 27, 2013.Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) expects its coal-to-chemicals project in China with Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group to cost $3-4 billion, its acting CEO told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.

"The project is approximately $3-4 billion and we expect it to be ready in 2020," Yousef al-Benyan said.

SABIC signed the agreement in May. The joint project would be a "greenfield petrochemical complex" located in the Ningxia Hui Region of China and would help the Saudi company diversify its feedstock sources.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad, editing by Sami Aboudi

