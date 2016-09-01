Saudi Sabic says chemicals project in china to cost $3-4 billion: TV

A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 27, 2013.

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) expects its coal-to-chemicals project in China with Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group to cost $3-4 billion, its acting CEO told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday.

"The project is approximately $3-4 billion and we expect it to be ready in 2020," Yousef al-Benyan said.

SABIC signed the agreement in May. The joint project would be a "greenfield petrochemical complex" located in the Ningxia Hui Region of China and would help the Saudi company diversify its feedstock sources.