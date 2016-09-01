FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberian parliament speaker steps down after Sable Mining indictment
September 1, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

Liberian parliament speaker steps down after Sable Mining indictment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia's parliament speaker said on Thursday that he is stepping down to face bribery charges in a case involving London AIM-listed Sable Mining's attempted acquisition of an iron ore concession in the north of the country.

"If my recusal is the ultimate sacrifice that will move our country forward and end this current quagmire, I am herewith recusing myself from presiding over the plenary of the House of Representatives,” Alex Tyler said in a statement.

Tyler, who is free on bail, denies all wrongdoing.

A grand jury in Liberia indicted Sable Mining and four Liberians, including Tyler, in May on charges including bribery, which the defendants deny.

Sable Mining Chief Executive Andrew Groves said in June that the indictment was politically motivated.

Reporting By Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
