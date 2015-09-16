FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: AB InBev and SABMiller, the world's two biggest brewers
#Business News
September 16, 2015

Factbox: AB InBev and SABMiller, the world's two biggest brewers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, has approached nearest rival SABMiller SAB.L about a takeover that would bring together a third of the world’s commercial beer production.

If the deal goes through it would be one of the largest takeovers in history.

Following is a breakdown of ABInBev and SABMiller’s revenues by region, according to figures from company reports.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV REVENUES (year-ended Dec. 2014):

North America: $16.09 billion, 34 percent of group revenue

Latin America: $14.23 billion, 30 percent

Mexico: $4.62 billion, 10 percent

Europe: $4.86 billion, 10 percent

Asia Pacific: $5.04 billion, 11 percent

SABMILLER REVENUES BY MARKET REGION (year-ended March 2015):

North America: $143 million, 1 percent of group revenue

Latin America: $7.81 billion, 35 percent

Africa: $6.85 billion, 31 percent

Europe: $4.19 billion, 19 percent

Asia Pacific: $3.13 billion, 14 percent

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV‘S MAIN BRANDS:

North America: Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob, Ultra, Ritas

Latin America: Budweiser, Brahma, Skol, Quilmes

Europe: Budweiser, Jupiler, Chernigivske, Stella Artois, Cubanisto

Asia Pacific: Budweiser, Corona and Harbin

Mexico: Bud Light, Corona, Modelo

SABMILLER‘S MAIN BRANDS:

North America: Miller Lite, Redd, Smith & Forge

Latin America: Miller Lite and Miller Genuine Draft

Africa: Flying Fish and Castle Lite Lime

Europe: Peroni, Gambrinus, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell and Radegast

Asia Pacific: Snow Draft, Peroni and Brave the World

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
