Factbox: AB InBev and SABMiller, the world's two biggest brewers

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, has approached nearest rival SABMiller SAB.L about a takeover that would bring together a third of the world’s commercial beer production.
If the deal goes through it would be one of the largest takeovers in history.
Following is a breakdown of ABInBev and SABMiller’s revenues by region, according to figures from company reports.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV REVENUES (year-ended Dec. 2014):
North America: $16.09 billion, 34 percent of group revenue
Latin America: $14.23 billion, 30 percent
Mexico: $4.62 billion, 10 percent
Europe: $4.86 billion, 10 percent
Asia Pacific: $5.04 billion, 11 percent
SABMILLER REVENUES BY MARKET REGION (year-ended March 2015):
North America: $143 million, 1 percent of group revenue
Latin America: $7.81 billion, 35 percent
Africa: $6.85 billion, 31 percent
Europe: $4.19 billion, 19 percent
Asia Pacific: $3.13 billion, 14 percent
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV‘S MAIN BRANDS:
North America: Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob, Ultra, Ritas
Latin America: Budweiser, Brahma, Skol, Quilmes
Europe: Budweiser, Jupiler, Chernigivske, Stella Artois, Cubanisto
Asia Pacific: Budweiser, Corona and Harbin
Mexico: Bud Light, Corona, Modelo
SABMILLER‘S MAIN BRANDS:
North America: Miller Lite, Redd, Smith & Forge
Latin America: Miller Lite and Miller Genuine Draft
Africa: Flying Fish and Castle Lite Lime
Europe: Peroni, Gambrinus, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell and Radegast
Asia Pacific: Snow Draft, Peroni and Brave the World
