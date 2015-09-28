FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller amends board committees as girds for takeover offer
September 28, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

SABMiller amends board committees as girds for takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A bartender serves a beer produced by brewing company SAB Miller at a bar in Cape Town, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - SABMiller SAB.L announced changes to the makeup of certain board committees on Monday, as the brewer girds for a possible takeover offer from its larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsh said its chairman, Jan du Plessis, and an independent director, Trevor Manuel, were appointed to the board’s corporate accountability and risk assurance committee.

A company spokesman said the nominations were “business as usual” and followed various retirements and new appointments made earlier this year.

Independent director Lesley Knox was also appointed to the nomination committee while Javier Ferran was appointed to the remuneration committee.

SAB earlier this month said Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) had approached it about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the world’s beer.

AB InBev has until Oct. 14 to make a firm offer, under British takeover rules. Neither company has said whether an offer has been made.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
