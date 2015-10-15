FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev plans $55 billion bond sale for SAB deal: Bloomberg
October 15, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev plans $55 billion bond sale for SAB deal: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman carries beer produced by brewing company SAB Miller past kegs at a bar in Cape Town, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) is planning a $55 billion bond sale to fund its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller SAB.L, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The bonds, part of a $70 billion financing package, will be issued in multiple currencies, and with several different maturities, Bloomberg said.

The remaining $10 billion to $15 billion of financing is in the form of term loans, Bloomberg said, adding that no formal mandates had been signed with the financing banks.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
