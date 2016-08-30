AB InBev lauds SAB's partnership with Castel Group

A glass with beer and a bottle of Corona are seen in this picture illustration November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said on Tuesday that following its takeover of rival SABMiller (SAB.L) it plans to continue developing SAB's partnership with France's Castel Group.

"It's a very important relationship that we intend to continue to develop and evolve," AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito told an investor conference call. He said he would contact the group's owner Pierre Castel following the deal's closure.

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, has traditionally operated fewer joint ventures and partnerships than SABMiller, which it set to acquire for nearly 79 billion pounds ($104 billion).

SABMiller and privately owned Castel have an alliance whereby SAB owns 20 percent of Castel and Castel owns 38 percent of SAB's African business, excluding South Africa.

($1 = 0.7636 pounds)

