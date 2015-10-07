FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2015 / 7:18 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev says expects to have BevCo support for SABMiller deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, said on Wednesday it expected to have the support for its takeover offer for rival SABMiller SAB.L from the Santo Domingo family, a major shareholder of the UK-based brewer.

The Colombian family holds a 13.9 percent stake in SABMiller through their company BevCo, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We’ve held extensive discussions with them,” AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito told a conference call. “We expect to have their support. There is no transaction without them,” he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

