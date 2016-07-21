FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Justice Department says it approves SABMiller, ABI deal
July 20, 2016 / 7:14 PM / a year ago

U.S. Justice Department says it approves SABMiller, ABI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had agreed to a settlement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR) that will permit ABI to proceed with its acquisition of SABMiller Plc SAB.L.

"The settlement requires ABI to divest SABMiller’s entire U.S. business – including SABMiller’s ownership interest in MillerCoors, the right to brew and sell certain SABMiller beers in the United States and the worldwide Miller beer brand rights. This settlement will prevent any increase in concentration in the U.S. beer industry," the Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
