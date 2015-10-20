U.S. senators announce hearing on AB InBev's planned purchase of SABMiller

A bottle of Budweiser and a bottle of Miller High Life are pictured together in this photo illustration in the Manhattan borough of New York October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA’s plans to buy rival SABMiller PLC, two senators said on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and SAB Miller, the world’s No. 2, said in mid-October that they had agreed on terms for a deal that is expected to top $100 billion.

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and chairman of the Senate’s antitrust panel, announced the hearing along with the top Democrat, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

No date or other details of the hearing were given.