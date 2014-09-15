SABMiller soars on ignited hopes of takeover by AB InBev

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - SABMiller SAB.L shares surged to an all-time high on Monday on hopes a long-rumored takeover bid by the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) may be getting closer.

SABMiller shares first rose 5 percent on news its bid for Heineken (HEIN.AS), seen by some as a tactic to fend off AB InBev, had been rebuffed. SABMiller then leapt after a report that AB InBev was talking to bankers about funding a takeover.

SABMiller shares closed 9.8 percent higher at 3,740 pence in London, above a previous record of 3,683.50 hit on May 16 last year. AB InBev shares rose 2.8 percent in Brussels, while Heineken shares climbed 1.3 percent in Amsterdam, both joining SABMiller in setting record highs.

Speculation about AB InBev’s desire for SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, has been circling for years with the chatter intensifying in recent months, and again last week.

Late on Sunday, Dutch brewer Heineken said it had been approached by SABMiller about a takeover, but its controlling shareholder intended to keep it independent. A fourth-generation member of the Heineken family said they planned to preserve the company’s heritage and identity.

Several analysts saw SABMiller’s move as an attempt to head off a takeover from AB InBev, or a possible way for SABMiller to force its larger rival into action.

“If the wheels are not yet in motion on another brewing mega-deal, they may be now as SABMiller may have thrown down the gauntlet,” said Grupo Santander analysts in a research note.

Shares of the second-largest brewer then rose as much as 13 percent after the Wall Street Journal said AB InBev was talking to banks about financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said AB InBev was not in active discussions with SABMiller, but was waiting to line up financing before making a formal approach.

The shares pared some gains after a reporter at the U.S. cable news channel CNBC said on Twitter that AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, was not in talks with banks.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that AB InBev has no plans to buy SABMiller at the moment.

AB InBev and SABMiller declined to comment.

Shares of other brewers, seen as potential alternatives to Heinekin for SAB, rose as well.

Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) closed up 2.7 percent in Copenhagen and Guinness maker Diageo (DGE.L) ended 2.2 percent higher in London.

In New York, shares of Molson Coors (TAP.N) rose 7 percent, since that company would be a likely buyer for SABMiller’s half of their joint venture in the United States, which SABMiller would probably have to exit if it merged with AB InBev.