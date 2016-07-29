FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China gives conditional approval for AB InBev, SABMiller merger
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 29, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

China gives conditional approval for AB InBev, SABMiller merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Photo illustration of beer flowing from a bottle of Stella Artois into a glass, seen against a SAB Miller logo, November 5, 2015.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) takeover of SABMiller SAB.L, conditional on Anheuser-Busch fulfilling an earlier agreement to sell SABMiller's stake in a China beer venture.

China Resources Beer agreed in March to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion, removing a regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch.

The ministry said that SABMiller had pledged to support Anheuser-Busch in the sale of the Chinese venture.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Winni Zhou; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.