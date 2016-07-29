China gives conditional approval for AB InBev, SABMiller merger

Photo illustration of beer flowing from a bottle of Stella Artois into a glass, seen against a SAB Miller logo, November 5, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) takeover of SABMiller SAB.L, conditional on Anheuser-Busch fulfilling an earlier agreement to sell SABMiller's stake in a China beer venture.

China Resources Beer agreed in March to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion, removing a regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch.

The ministry said that SABMiller had pledged to support Anheuser-Busch in the sale of the Chinese venture.