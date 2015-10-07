FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev CEO delays talk of hostile bid for SABMiller
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 7, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

AB InBev CEO delays talk of hostile bid for SABMiller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Carlos Brito, chief executive of Anheuser-Busch InBev, presents the company's 2014 results during a news conference in Leuven February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LONDON (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito does not want to talk about making a hostile bid for rival brewer SABMiller, saying he hopes shareholders will urge the board to engage concerning the existing offer.

“I don’t want to go there now. I think there’s too much to be gained in the next few days,” Brito told a conference call for analysts and investors.

SABMiller, the world’s second largest brewer, has promptly rejected an improved offer from AB InBev on Wednesday, saying the 68 billion-pound ($104 billion) offer “very substantially undervalues” it.

Brito looked to SABMiller shareholders for next steps, saying he hoped they would voice support for it, and urge the board to engage.

The offer includes a discounted ”partial share alternative that was “designed with and for” SABMiller’s two largest shareholders, Altria Group and Bevco, controlled by the Santo Domingo family of Colombia. Altria has expressed support for the offer, but Brito said AB InBev currently does not have the support of Bevco.

“We hope to get support from the SAB shareholders including Bevco. An irrevocable from them is a precondition,” Brito said. “But we can always waive that at a later point and do something different.”

Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.