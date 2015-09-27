FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev could bid $106 billion for SAB Miller: Sunday Times
September 27, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

AB InBev could bid $106 billion for SAB Miller: Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks outside the Anheuser-Busch InBev brewery headquarters in Leuven August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jan Van De Vel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR) could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller SAB.L within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday Times reported.

The world’s two biggest brewers have begun “friendly” talks, sources told the Times. SABMiller, the maker of Peroni and Grolsch, is said to be playing hardball with AB InBev over price, but is not unreceptive to a deal.

AB InBev and SABMiller declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, AB InBev, brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and more than 200 other brands, approached SABMiller about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the world’s beer. A merged group would have a market value of around $275 billion, and would combine AB InBev’s dominance of Latin America with SABMiller’s of Africa, both fast-growing markets, as well as their breweries in Asia.

Reporting by Ajali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
