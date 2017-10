Beer flows from a bottle of Stella Artois into a glass in this picture illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog was on Tuesday granted a 15-day extension to complete its scrutiny of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) planned $106 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L.

“The merging parties have agreed to an extension and the new deadline now is the fifth of May,” said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe.