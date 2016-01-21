FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller posts better-than-expected 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales
January 21, 2016 / 7:18 AM / in 2 years

SABMiller posts better-than-expected 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A barman pours a beer produced by brewing company SAB Miller at a bar in Cape Town, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller SAB.L reported a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by gains in Africa and South America, and stronger growth in Europe, where unseasonably mild weather boosted demand.

The company, which is set to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) in the coming months, said volumes grew 4 percent in the quarter to end-December, with lager accelerating to 3 percent and soft drinks up 8 percent.

Analysts had penciled in a 5 percent rise in sales.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

