Sabine Oil & Gas files for bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Oil and gas company Sabine Oil & Gas Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, becoming the latest victim to the decline in global oil prices.

The company said it was in discussions with its lenders and debt holders on a financial restructuring plan.

Sabine Oil expects to support itself with its cash on hand and funds generated from ongoing operations.

The company listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, Case No: 15-11835.