Deal with prosecutors would make SAC end advisory business: filing
November 4, 2013 / 4:08 PM / 4 years ago

Deal with prosecutors would make SAC end advisory business: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The deal U.S. prosecutors have reached with SAC Capital Advisors would, if approved, require the hedge fund to pay $1.8 billion, terminate its investment advisory business and install an independent, government-approved monitor in order to settle charges related to insider trading, according to a court filing.

U.S. prosecutors on Monday filed a letter describing the deal to the judges in a pair of cases - one criminal, the other a civil forfeiture action - against SAC Capital stemming from a massive insider trading investigation. The judges would have to approve the deal.

Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

