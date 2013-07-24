U.S. to announce criminal charges against SAC Capital on Thursday: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are planning to announce criminal charges on Thursday against Steven A. Cohen’s hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The charges will be wire fraud and securities fraud, according to the source.

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment. A spokesman for SAC Capital declined to comment.