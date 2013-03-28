U.S. judge holds off ruling on SAC Capital-SEC deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A judge on Thursday put off a decision on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed $602 million insider trading settlement with a unit of SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund, potentially delaying resolution of the litigation for months.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said he was considering whether a condition for approval of the deal should be the outcome of a pending appeal by Citigroup Inc of another judge’s rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement.

“What the court is suggesting here is not extraordinarily novel,” Marrero said at a hearing on the proposed SAC unit’s deal.

The settlement was announced March 15, but Thursday’s development means resolution of the case, which concerns SAC unit CR Intrinsic’s liability in an insider trading case, could be put off for months.

A separate settlement for nearly $14 million resolving an insider trading investigation into SAC’s Sigma Capital Management unit is pending before a different judge.

The CR Intrinsic case relates to charges against a former employee, Mathew Martoma, who also faces criminal charges by federal prosecutors who say he used inside information to trade in shares of Elan Corp Plc and Wyeth, which is now part of Pfizer Inc.

The SEC argued that CR Intrinsic did not properly supervise its operations to prevent what the regulator believes was Martoma’s illegal activity.

Martin Klotz, a lawyer representing CR Intrinsic, emphasized the firm’s eagerness to bring a quick end to the firm’s involvement in the Martoma matter.

“We’re willing to pay $600 million because we have a business to run and we don’t want to have this litigation hanging over our heads,” he said.

Klotz said CR Intrinsic was not denying the allegations in the government’s case against Martoma.

Marrero said the criminal case against Martoma “provides a compelling reason for the court not just to rubber stamp” the proposed civil settlement by the SEC. If Martoma were convicted, he said, it would undermine the terms in the SEC settlement in which CR Intrinsic neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

The SEC’s policy of allowing defendants to “neither admit nor deny” allegations against them when settling is a central issue in the Citigroup case.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in February on whether to reverse a decision by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff rejecting the SEC’s settlement with Citigroup.

“A proper way to address this issue might be to condition whatever approval this court gives on the outcome of the 2nd Circuit decision,” Marrero said.

A lawyer for the SEC, Charles Riely, said in court that the settlement proposal was “squarely at the middle of our precedent” and that the “neither admit nor deny” language was “not an unsettled question.”

“It’s not unsettled, but it’s not settled,” Marrero said. “The ground is shaking.”

Stephen Crimmins, a partner at K&L Gates in Washington who is not involved in the case, said Marrero’s stance seemed prudent considering how controversial the “neither admit nor deny” policy has become.

“With guidance from the appeals court this close, it makes sense for Judge Marrero to briefly table consideration of the settlement before him,” Crimmins said.

A spokesman for SAC Capital declined to comment. A spokesman for the SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. CR Intrinsic Investors, LLC, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-08466.