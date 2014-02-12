FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama Canal says expansion to face delays even if deal agreed soon
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Panama Canal says expansion to face delays even if deal agreed soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A multibillion dollar expansion of the Panama Canal will suffer delays even if a spat with the Spanish-led building consortium leading the project is resolved soon, but it could be finished by the end of 2015, the waterway’s administrator said on Wednesday.

“If we reach a negotiated solution, we will suffer delays. We had three months of slow progress and one week of stoppage. That could mean work is completed in December 2015,” Panama Canal Authority head Jorge Quijano said.

The consortium has accepted that the canal authority will not pay any money outside of the agreed contract, he added.

Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.