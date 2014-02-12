Panama Canal says expansion to face delays even if deal agreed soon

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A multibillion dollar expansion of the Panama Canal will suffer delays even if a spat with the Spanish-led building consortium leading the project is resolved soon, but it could be finished by the end of 2015, the waterway’s administrator said on Wednesday.

“If we reach a negotiated solution, we will suffer delays. We had three months of slow progress and one week of stoppage. That could mean work is completed in December 2015,” Panama Canal Authority head Jorge Quijano said.

The consortium has accepted that the canal authority will not pay any money outside of the agreed contract, he added.