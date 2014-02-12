Panama canal near deal on lock gates delivery, new money pending: source

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal is near a deal with a Spanish-led consortium on delivery dates for massive lock gates amid a multi-billion dollar expansion mired in a cost dispute, but key issues like fresh financing remain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The parties are still resolving the role of insurer Zurich, but Italian consortium member Salini Impregilo was “on board”, the person said, insisting on anonymity because of sensitivity around the talks.
Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner