Panama canal near deal on lock gates delivery, new money pending: source
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 3:54 PM / 4 years ago

Panama canal near deal on lock gates delivery, new money pending: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Idle cranes are seen during a tour organized by the Panama Canal authorities of the Panama Canal Expansion project construction site on the Pacific side in Panama City February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal is near a deal with a Spanish-led consortium on delivery dates for massive lock gates amid a multi-billion dollar expansion mired in a cost dispute, but key issues like fresh financing remain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The parties are still resolving the role of insurer Zurich, but Italian consortium member Salini Impregilo was “on board”, the person said, insisting on anonymity because of sensitivity around the talks.

Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner

