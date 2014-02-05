FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most Panama Canal expansion work halted: waterway official
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

Most Panama Canal expansion work halted: waterway official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Most work on a project to expand the Panama Canal has stopped after talks with a Spanish-led building consortium over massive cost overruns broke down, an official from the waterway’s administrator said on Wednesday.

Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, said earlier in a statement that the government’s canal authority had broken off talks on who will pay some $1.6 billion needed to complete the ambitious project.

The canal is one of the world’s most important shipping routes. The entire project was due to cost about $5.25 billion, but the disputed overruns could bump that up to nearly $7 billion.

Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.